IMAGES Camera Club of Cebu photography exhibition shines at TOPS Art Fest 2024 Cebu City, Philippines

IMAGES Camera Club of Cebu, one of the city’s oldest and most prestigious photography groups, proudly presented the exhibition titled “Hymns to the Night”, the sole photography showcase at TOPS Art Fest 2024. The event took place over the weekend and drew thousands of visitors.

Organized by the club’s 2024 Vice President for External Affairs, Ms. Pia Mercado, with the support of club founder Carlito So, current president Ryan Raymond Yu, and the club’s officers, the exhibition explored the captivating beauty and mystery of the nocturnal world. The collection featured stunning urban landscapes, tranquil natural scenes, and intimate human moments captured under the night sky.

It highlighted the artistry and vision of passionate photographers from the club, showcasing their technical skill and creative expression in night photography.

IMAGES CAMERA CLUB OF CEBU Participating Artists:

Jennifer Bun-an Kirby Bun-an Jay Chiongbian Young Sidney Dyguani Enrique Farraron Gordon Joseph Michael Jo Jasmin Juan Ralph Juan Aris Kintanar Erwin Lim Kinwing Lou Dioscora Macabale Ted Madamba Pia Mercado Rolando Pascua Jason Rojas Carlito So Ryan Raymond Yu

“Our club has exhibited numerous times, but this time, we wanted to focus on a unique and technically challenging theme—night photography. The theme was inspired by the ineffable, holy, and mysterious essence of the night,” said Pia Mercado.

The exhibition was warmly received, attracting over 10,000 visitors during the art festival.