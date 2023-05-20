Collazo to Jerusalem: Get ready for the match of you life

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Puerto Rican Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo is unfazed by the confidence displayed by reigning WBO world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem as their May 27 title fight draws near.

Collazo, in an interview with Boxingscene’s website, told Jerusalem to ‘get ready.’

“I have read several things that he has said. That he wants to knock me out, that I’m not up to the level, but he doesn’t know that I’ve come this far because I’ve worked for it,” said Collazo during the interview with Boxingscene.

“I don’t take that ‘trash talk’ personally, but I take advantage of it and throw away mine. This is how things heat up. I want to tell Melvin Jerusalem to get ready. He thinks I’m just another fighter, but he’s going to find the match of his life. He is fighting with the best of Puerto Rico!”

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, Jerusalem confidently said his experience and skills will be his advantage against Collazo.

Jerusalem also added that he is as experienced as Collazo in terms of amateur background since the latter has an incredible amateur resume, having fought in the Olympics.

Collazo added in the interview that he has been training for this fight for the last four months and hasn’t left a single stone unturned in terms of preparation.

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican who is promoted by boxing legend Miguel Cotto has a record of six wins with four knockouts.

In comparison, Jerusalem’s record stands at 20-2 (win-loss) with 12 knockouts.

Their Jerusalem-Collazo world title showdown is scheduled on May 27 at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Jerusalem is currently training at the WildCard Boxing Gym of Hall-of-Famer Freddie Roach in Los Angeles, California. /rcg

