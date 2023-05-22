Mandaue councilor: ‘Abandoned’ 17-year-old boy can work at city hall sooner than expected

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The 17-year-old boy, who together with his two siblings were allegedly abandoned by their mother, will start working at the Mandaue City Hall soon.

On Monday, May 22, Daven (not his real name) visited the City Mayor’s Office where Mayor Jonas Cortes informed him of the good news.

Daven then filled up the Personal Data Sheet which was immediately forwarded to the Human Resource Management Office.

“Atoa kay humanitarian, nga matabangan siya nga at least naa siyay panginabuhian. Dako usab nako’ng pasalamat sa mga concerned citizens nga nitabang (Daven),” said Cortes.

(What we are is humanitarian (help), that at least we can help him have a livelihood. I am also grateful to the concerned citizens who helped (Daven).)

READ: A brother’s love: Boy from Tabok, Mandaue assumes responsibility of caring for his younger siblings

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar said that he (Daven) could start as soon as possible after he could submit the other required documents.

Del Mar said that the Department of Labor and Employment informed them that Daven could be hired by the city even before turning 18 as long as he would be assigned in a non-hazardous environment.

They planned to assign him at the Youth Development Office. He will turn 18 this November.

READ: A brother’s promise to two siblings sent to kids’ center: I will take you back once I have a job

Daven’s one-year-old baby brother and five-year-old sister were already brought to the Hope of Mandaue Enhanced (HOME) Children’s Center in Dungguan, Barangay Basak this city.

Daven promised to get her siblings back once he would find a stable job.

Daven and his siblings were allegedly abandoned by their mother since March while their father was imprisoned since 2021 because of illegal drugs.

Moreover, Del Mar said that they encouraged the 17-year-old to continue with his studies. He was enrolled in Alternative Learning System (ALS).

RELATED STORIES

Solons OK with stiffer child abuse penalties; lukewarm on jailing parents

City Hall rescues nine ‘abandoned’ kids

Brother swaps his pants for sister’s skirt, saves her day

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP