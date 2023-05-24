Cebu Daily Newscast: Denver Nuggets marches to first-ever NBA finals appearance after eliminating Lakers

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, May 24.

Nikola Jokic compiled 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Jokic, the NBA MVP in 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, set a record for total triple-doubles in a single playoffs with eight. He had been tied with Wilt Chamberlain, who had seven for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1967.

A total of 689,885 family food packages have been pre-positioned “nationwide” by the state social welfare bureau in preparation for possible supertyphoon Mawar.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also started the delivery of additional 98,000 food packs to Regions 1-3, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Visayas, according to a Tuesday press briefing. The move is part of the department’s efforts to “augment the possible effects of this supertyphoon,” according to DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary Marlon Alagao.

For the first time ever, global temperatures are likely to set new record highs in the next five years due to heat-trapping greenhouse gases (GHG) and a naturally occurring El Niño event, according to an update issued by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

WMO, a specialized United Nations (UN) agency, revealed in a report released last May 17 that global temperatures are “now more likely than not” to breach 1.5°C of warming within the next five years.

One of the suspects in the March 4 murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others has recanted his sworn statement confessing to the crime and implicating Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the mastermind.

Jhudiel Rivero, also known as Osmundo Rivero, submitted through a lawyer his “counteraffidavit” retracting his earlier confession during the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) preliminary investigation in Manila on Monday.

