Coco Martin confirms 12-year relationship with Julia Montes

Finally, Coco Martin and Julia Montes fans may now rejoice!

Martin has finally confirmed that he’s in a relationship with Julia Montes for 12 years, putting an end to longstanding speculations about their romantic status.

The “Batang Quiapo” star made the revelation on ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol on Tuesday, May 23, where they were asked about the status of their romance.

“Napakasarap ng pakiramdam namin dahil 12 years na kaming magkasama, pero pareho pa rin tulad ng dati. Nilo-look forward namin kapag may project na magkasama kami and then kapag may pagkakataon, nakakalabas kami, nakikita kami ng mga tao pero name-maintain namin ang privacy sa buhay namin,” he said.

This means that the celebrity couple started dating in 2011.

The actor also maintained that he and Montes wanted to keep their relationship private, saying they find value in keeping their romance away from the public eye.

“Basta kami, hindi naman na kaming mga bata. Kung ano ‘yung nakikita at iniisip ng mga tao, ‘yun na ‘yun. Mas masarap ‘yung pakiramdam na pribado ang buhay namin, tahimik. Walang mga issue. Ito, masaya kami,” he added.

Meanwhile, the “Mara Clara” star seconded her partner’s statement, saying they are thankful to the Lord for keeping their romance alive.

“Kung ano ‘yung position namin ngayon, sobrang blessed lang talaga kami. And never nawala sa center si God so hindi nawawala ang mga good stuff. Si God talaga ang center,” she said.

While the couple didn’t disclose how their romance began, they first worked together in the 2012 teleserye “Walang Hanggan” and starred in the film “A Moment in Time” a year after.

