Voi Café + Lounge: Delifghtful and unusual offers in newly-opened café

Have you had your burger inverted? This, and other similarly interesting offers, are available in Voi Café + Lounge.

For more information, follow the Facebook page @VoiCafeLounge today.

Voi brings you popular dishes with a twist. Calamari isn’t only coated and fried, it’s also tossed in parmesan cheese. Imagine fries so packed in presentation—they’re topped with burnt cheese and Japanese mayonnaise. At the end of your meal, have the popular ube dough and cheese combination, but in the form of doughnut balls.

Pair your meal with Voi’s exclusive raspberry line—iced caramel, iced mocha, and Spanish caramel frappe in raspberry flavor—or satisfy the health buff in you with a power drink. Power drinks in Voi are charged with malunggay which has, among other vitamins and minerals, 7 times more vitamin C than oranges and 15 times more potassium than bananas.

The most comforting of comfort food take a unique flavor in Voi. Voi is located at the lobby of Diamond Suites & Residences in #8 Apitong cor. Escario Sts., Cebu City.

For more information, follow the Facebook page @VoiCafeLounge today.

ADVERTORIAL