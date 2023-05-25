Taylor Swift announces ‘Midnights’ deluxe album with Ice Spice, more collabs with Lana Del Rey

Fans of Taylor Swift can rejoice as she announced a new deluxe edition of her 10th studio album “Midnights” will be released on Saturday, May 27 at 12:30 a.m. (Philippine Standard Time).

The upcoming “Midnights (Till the Dawn Edition)” will feature Ice Spice as the guest rapper in an updated version of “Karma” and newly-recorded vocals from Lana Del Rey on their collaboration track “Snow on the Beach,” according to Swift on Instagram on Thursday, May 25.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album,” she began.

“In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon,” she continued, while tagging Del Rey’s Instagram page.

The singer-songwriter announced that the digital version of the record will include “Hits Different,” while the physical version will include “You’re Losing Me” — which is said to be a “Vault” track from the album’s writing sessions.

“But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me,’” Swift added.

Swift’s announcement comes weeks after she confirmed that a re-recorded version of her hit album “Speak Now” will be released on July 7.

“Midnights,” which is said to be the award-winning artist’s “most mature take on pop” features the songs “Anti-Hero,” “Lavender Haze,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “Midnight Rain,” and “Vigilante Sh*t,” among many others. EDV

