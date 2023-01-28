Music

WATCH: Taylor Swift releases dreamy ‘Lavender Haze’ music video

By: January 28, 2023
Taylor Swift

Image: screengrab from YouTube/Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has dropped the official music video for her song “Lavender Haze,” one of the tracks from her record-breaking album “Midnights,” and fans could not help but rave about it.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is in a dreamy lavender haze—literally and figuratively—with her love interest portrayed by transgender model Laith Ashley, as seen in the video released on Swift’s YouTube channel on Friday, Jan. 27.

“There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible co-star [Laith Ashley] who I absolutely adored working with,” Swift said of her music video through her Instagram page.

“This was the first video I wrote out of the [three] that have been released,” she added, referring to “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled” music videos. “And this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of ‘Midnights,’ like a sultry sleepless 70s fever dream.”

 

Swift and her “Lavender Haze” music video immediately became a trending Twitter topic, with some fans pointing out references to other “Midnight” tracks as well as dropping theories on the singer’s next release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The music video has already garnered 1.1 million views as of this writing.

Swift dropped “Midnights” last Oct. 21, then a week after made music history as she became the first artist who simultaneously claimed all 10 spots on the top US song chart.

“Midnights” came about two years after the singer’s “folklore” and “evermore” albums, both released in 2020.

