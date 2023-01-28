WATCH: Taylor Swift releases dreamy ‘Lavender Haze’ music video

Taylor Swift has dropped the official music video for her song “Lavender Haze,” one of the tracks from her record-breaking album “Midnights,” and fans could not help but rave about it.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is in a dreamy lavender haze—literally and figuratively—with her love interest portrayed by transgender model Laith Ashley, as seen in the video released on Swift’s YouTube channel on Friday, Jan. 27.

“There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible co-star [Laith Ashley] who I absolutely adored working with,” Swift said of her music video through her Instagram page.

“This was the first video I wrote out of the [three] that have been released,” she added, referring to “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled” music videos. “And this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of ‘Midnights,’ like a sultry sleepless 70s fever dream.”

Swift and her “Lavender Haze” music video immediately became a trending Twitter topic, with some fans pointing out references to other “Midnight” tracks as well as dropping theories on the singer’s next release.

TAYLOR SWIFT THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/pdPBqvYNxK — La Tia Puercaylor (@LaPuercaylor) January 27, 2023

I have asthma but if Taylor Swift hot boxed me with that Lavender Haze I’d say thank you. #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/0VxkrA0Gbo — zoe ✨ eras tour LA 8/5 + 8/8 💙 (@adorkablyswift) January 27, 2023

I died and revived at the same time, how incredible was the video #LavenderHazeMusicVideo@taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/2QezGjRRl0 — ingridd (taylor’s version) (@beaxlynx) January 27, 2023

🚨| Taylor Swift seems to reference her Midnights album tracks “Maroon”, “Midnight Rain” & “Mastermind” in the official ‘Lavender Haze’ music video! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rqwUUpaGAV — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 27, 2023

🚨| Did anyone catch anything interesting in the Lavender Haze music video? 👀 #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/ZbFqylJ1jH — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 27, 2023

IS THIS A MAROON REFERENCE? when the morning came we were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf ‘cause we lost track of time again” @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/2p5IoMurn3 — justyna 🪩 (@soitgoesjustine) January 27, 2023

the giant space koi fish???? and then taylor smashing the koi fish guitar in the anti hero music video???!!!! #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/EuKirlPiy8 — N • Glendale (@youremyloverr) January 27, 2023

KOY FISH LOKE THE KOY FISH GUITAR SPEAK NOW TV IS COMING #LAVENDERHAZEMUSICVIDEO pic.twitter.com/rRfC1Q4mPv — Angelina for 🕰Swiftonoff🕰 (@tswiftlovestor1) January 27, 2023

She did exactly what we thought she was going to do! She ended the mv in the Speak Now era! Speak Now TV is almost here! @taylornation13 @taylorswift13

#LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/NwoBS43R1v — Chairlot (Taylor’s Version) (@Charlee0327) January 27, 2023

The music video has already garnered 1.1 million views as of this writing.

Swift dropped “Midnights” last Oct. 21, then a week after made music history as she became the first artist who simultaneously claimed all 10 spots on the top US song chart.

“Midnights” came about two years after the singer’s “folklore” and “evermore” albums, both released in 2020.

