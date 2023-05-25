Jason Marvin Hernandez admits after releasing song ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’: I’m desperate to have Moira back

Jason Marvin Hernandez confessed that he still wants to reconcile with his estranged wife, singer Moira Dela Torre, saying he has been “giving [his] all to get her back.”

Hernandez said this in response to Moira’s sister, J’mee, who was irked by his recently released song “Ikaw Pa Rin,” as per her now-deactivated Twitter page. Screenshots of J’mee’s tweets as well as Hernandez’s now-deleted Facebook post have been re-uploaded by netizens on social media.

“Nakakatawa ‘yung buong song, especially ‘yung part na ‘naghihintay pa rin hanggang ngayon sa ikaw at ako.’ Kasi parang buong year never ka naman nag-effort sa ate ko?” J’mee said. “Never ka din naman nag-effort sa family namin before and after kayo maghiwalay.”

“Naiirita lang ako kasi ang layo talaga ng mga pinagsasabi mo sa lyrics ng kanta mo. Why do you need to manipulate people into thinking that you still love and miss her?” she stated, adding that Hernandez used his and Moira’s wedding clips in the song’s music video without the latter’s permission. “You’re getting too desperate and it’s kinda funny.”

Hernandez then stressed that he tried reaching out to J’mee but to no avail, which prompted him to publicly address her. He pointed out how he had visited Moira’s family for several months after the split, and that he only stopped doing so when her mom “expressed” that the “Paubaya” singer did not want them hanging out with Hernandez.

“I was caught off guard when you posted your tweets because one, I showed you this song last year July already so I don’t get why you’re surprised with the lyrics,” he said, showing a screenshot of his conversation with J’mee in 2022.

“Third, ‘buong year ‘di ka nag-effort sa ate ko,’ how can you be so sure? You didn’t see kung paano ako lumuhod at umiyak so she would take me back,” he continued.

“You didn’t see kung paano siya nagbasag ng baso to shut me up. You didn’t see kung paano siya galit na galit noong nagpadala ako ng food sa kanya because I thought she was sick, and how she told me to never go near her again,” he said. “You don’t know how I would wait outside the condo sa driveway para ma-timingan lang siyang kausapin.”

Hernandez further disclosed that he recently talked to Moira, and maintained that he still loves and misses the singer.

“We spoke on the phone about three weeks ago and told her I missed her. I miss my best friend. That’s why I never had any other relationship before and after we broke up,” he stated.

“You call me desperate, yes, I am desperate to have her back. I made mistakes but I wanna be able to say that I did everything to make up and learn from it,” he said. “I’ve been good to you and to your family and I’m sorry if you were fed false/exaggerated/filtered details, but I gave my all to try to get her back.”

Moira has yet to publicly speak up on the matter as of this writing.

Hernandez and Moira confirmed in May 2022 that they had parted ways, with Hernandez confessing that he had been unfaithful to the singer during their marriage. /ra

