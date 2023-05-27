Super Typhoon Betty enters PAR

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | May 27,2023 - 05:49 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Super Typhoon internationally named Mawar has entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday morning and will be known locally as “Betty”, the state weather bureau said.

“At 2:00 a.m. today, Super Typhoon Mawar entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and was named #BettyPH. Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 5:00 AM today,” the Pagasa said in a social media post.

As of 3:00 am, the center of the eye of the super typhoon was tracked some 1,345 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It would be the second storm to hit the country this year and the first this month.

RELATED STORY:

Super Typhoon Mawar slightly weakens; PAR entry by Saturday morning — Pagasa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP