Lolo dies after being run over by SUV in Ronda, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An elderly man died after getting run over by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the national highway in Ronda, southern Cebu last Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Police in Ronda confirmed that Jesus Mendez, 75, died after an SUV ran him over while lying down on one side of the highway. The SUV was driven by a certain Casidel Ocubillo, a resident of Cebu City.

The tragedy occurred close to 5 a.m. on Sunday, initial investigations showed.

The same findings from police reported that Ocubillo was driving the southbound lane of the highway around 4:45 a.m. He was bound for Moalboal, which is two towns away from Ronda when he heard his vehicle hit something.

Mendez, a resident of Sitio Liki, Barangay Santa Cruz in Ronda, was rushed to a hospital but physicians there declared him dead on arrival due to the severe injuries he incurred.

Police in Ronda added they are conducting further investigation on the tragedy, particularly on why the victim had been lying along the side of the highway.

Ronda is a fifth-class municipality located approximately 86 kilometers southwest of Cebu.

