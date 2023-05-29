WATCH: Little girl from Liloan goes viral with this video

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A five-year-old is making everyone laugh with her antics.

This is Viyana Leticia Montolo, a cute little girl from Liloan, Cebu, who is seen in a video spelling the word “welcome” correctly. But there is a twist in it.

WELCOME = TRAPO 🤪WATCH: This five-year-old witty little girl from Liloan, Cebu is here to brighten up your gloomy Friday afternoon! Viyana Leticia Montolo is very good with identifying letters but is not yet good at reading, but knows exactly what this thing is for. According to her father, Ervin, Viyana is always this jolly and is very observant. "Ako gabantay og gatan-aw ni Viyana kani bataa gud mam kusog jud kaayo mangutana bisag unsa makit-an hilig pud ni magbasa og letters," he said.

Her father, Ervin Montolo, shared this video of Viyana on his Facebook account and it quickly gained traction.

In the video, the little girl identified the letters correctly, then read it as “trapo,” which translates to a rug, or a doormat. Well, the word she spelled was on a doormat so… you get the point.

“Kani bataa gud mam, kusog gyud kaayo mangutana. Bisag unsa makitan. Hilig pod ni magbasa og letters— di pa man siya kahibaw mo basa, pero kahibaw siya sa unsay gait ana iya makita,” he said.

(This kid loves to ask questions. Whatever she sees, she asks about. She is also fond of reading letters. She can’t read words but she knows what she sees.)

Viyana is an only child and is very jolly and fun to be with, according to her family.

Netizens were very quick to give their praises to this little witty girl.

“Very good u make me laugh.”

“Hahaha cute overload bb viyana nahimuot jud ko nimo bb nawala ako stress you made my day.”

You indeed brought out smiles to the netizens, Viyana!

