Sharon Cuneta urges netizens to just ‘be happy’ for Coco Martin, Julia Montes

Amid the backlash drawn by Coco Martin over his admission of having started dating Julia Montes when she was just a minor, Sharon Cuneta finally spoke about the couple’s secret relationship.

Martin earlier revealed that he’s been with Julia Montes for 12 years, during which he let slip in an interview with ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol that the actress was only 16 years old when she got into a relationship with the then 29 year old actor back in 2011. This prompted observers to criticize Martin not only their huge age gap, but also on wooing her at such a young age, while some even accused him of allegedly grooming his real-life partner.

On Instagram, Sharon Cuneta expressed happiness for the couple, as she also urged netizens to just support her “Batang Quiapo” co-stars for their love to last. The veteran actress said that she became close to the “Walang Hanggan” stars when she joined the cast of “Ang Probinsyano” in 2021.

“Umamin na ang mga anak ko yaayyy!!! Happy si Mommy ‘mysha! [emojis] I became close to Coco [and] Julia when Coco asked me to join FPJ’s ‘Ang Probinsyano’ towards the end of 2021. Whatever they may have gone through together, well, it all seems to have been for the best because they are so good to and for each other.” she wrote in the caption.

The seasoned actress said that being her personal friends, she is protective and supportive of Martin and Montes, adding that people “should focus on what is and what will be.”

“They are happy and that makes me and so many others happy. I love them both very much — and no matter what, my friends know that I am protective and loyal and supportive — and that certainly will not change,” she said. “I believe people should focus on what is and what will be rather than what was. Let’s all be happy with our own lives and be happy for them.”

Cuneta’s post caught the attention of eagle-eyed observers, as seen in the comments of her post, with some pointing out that Martin supposedly took back the admission of his relationship with Montes.

While the couple has yet to disclose how their romance began, they first worked together in the 2008 show “Ligaw na Bulaklak” and were then launched as a love team in “Walang Hanggan” four years later. EDV

READ MORE:

Coco Martin confirms 12-year relationship with Julia Montes

LOOK: Julia Montes shares snaps with Coco Martin