LOOK: Julia Montes shares snaps with Coco Martin

CEBU, Philippines — Julia Montes shared on Instagram on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, snaps with co-star Coco Martin taken during their ongoing lock-in taping for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“Today is a great day to smile and be happy,” she wrote. 

 

In the comment section, netizens and celebrity friends gushed over Montes and Martin’s photos.

On Nov. 1, Montes penned a touching birthday greeting to Martin, saying he is a blessing to everyone.

Sa taong sobrang magmahal sa kapwa, kaibigan , pamilya at sa trabaho. Wag mong kakalimutan na biyaya ka sa lahat ng taong natutulungan at nakakasama mo,” Montes wrote.

 

Montes and Martin were first paired in ABS-CBN’s TV series “Walang Hangan” in 2012. 

They have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship but neither of them has confirmed this.

