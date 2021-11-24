LOOK: Julia Montes shares snaps with Coco Martin

CEBU, Philippines — Julia Montes shared on Instagram on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, snaps with co-star Coco Martin taken during their ongoing lock-in taping for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“Today is a great day to smile and be happy,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Montes (@montesjulia08)

In the comment section, netizens and celebrity friends gushed over Montes and Martin’s photos.

On Nov. 1, Montes penned a touching birthday greeting to Martin, saying he is a blessing to everyone.

“Sa taong sobrang magmahal sa kapwa, kaibigan , pamilya at sa trabaho. Wag mong kakalimutan na biyaya ka sa lahat ng taong natutulungan at nakakasama mo,” Montes wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Montes (@montesjulia08)

Montes and Martin were first paired in ABS-CBN’s TV series “Walang Hangan” in 2012.

They have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship but neither of them has confirmed this.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Julia Montes to Coco Martin: ‘Mahal ka namin Happy birthday!’