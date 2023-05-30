Good Samaritan rider in Mingla identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Salute to this Good Samaritan rider!

A rider has earned praises online as he moved bollards in the middle of the road in Minglanilla, Cebu last May 27 at three in the morning after a ten-wheeler truck ran over them.

In the Facebook post of Minglanilla Open Forum, they identified the rider Monday night as, Jethro Alidon from barangay Tulay in Minglanilla.

Alidon was seen in the video taking time to remove all the bollards from the middle of the road and placing them on the side to avoid accidents.

Alidon visited the office of the Minglanilla Traffic Command and was welcomed by Glen Antigua the head of MITCOM.

“Dakong pasalamat ni Antigua kang Alidon tungod kay dili tanan driver makabuhat sa iyang gihimo nga usa ka bayanihon nga buhat,” reads their post.

Netizens also praised Alidon for being such a Good Samaritan.

“God bless you. Padayon sa imong maayong buhat,”

“Great job! padayon sa imong pagpakabana sir’. God bless you,”

“Ang amahan ana nga good samaritan si Mario Alidon usa sa atong MITCOM sir Lang.”

Salamat sa imong pagpakabana, Sir Jethro! /rcg



