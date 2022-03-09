Student gets unexpected help from a ‘Good Samaritan’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Here’s proof that “Good Samaritans” do exist nowadays.

Marc Napallacan, a second-year political science student from Lilo-an, Southern Leyte, met one recently. He was overwhelmed with this simple gesture by a co-passenger while on his way home to Southern Leyte last Monday, March 7, 2022 via a ferry.

Marc shared his experience with the Good Samaritan on social media.

“I was on the phone with my mom, I told her I only have P100 left in my wallet. I went outside the tourist accommodation to get some air and suddenly a fellow passenger overheard our conversation and when I came back, I saw one a P1,000 bill on my bed Miss Pia, if you’re reading this Idk how to thank you. bless you always,” he captioned his Facebook post.

The post came with a photo of a note ‘Pia’ wrote for Marc.

It read “Hi, my name is Pia. Pay it forward,” which means to pass on a good deed you received to others who are in need.

According to Marc, he was able to personally thank ‘Pia’ when they disembarked from the ferry and shared a light conversation with her before parting their ways.

“I wasn’t able to recognize her on the boat but after we arrived, I immediately noticed that the girl beside my bed was miss Pia. I got to thank her after I said hi and we got to have a little conversation,” he said.

Paying it forward! LOOK: Ka-Siloy Mark Napallacan shared his experience with a Good Samaritan while traveling on a… Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Marc said he learned why Pia did such a thing.

“She told told me ‘lisod jd ang student life, so kaybaw ko unsay feeling.’ (student life is really difficult, I know the feeling.) I wasn’t really expecting that, since I already asked my mom to send me money [when I arrived in] Palo, Leyte,” he said.

This is a simple story to remind us how beautiful the effects of kindness is to everyone around us and how the act of paying it forward can really go a long way.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

‘Good Samaritan’ caught on cam untangling Osmeña Boulevard traffic jam identified

Honesty in the midst of the pandemic