Be alert against hypertension PhilHealth warns Filipinos

In observance of Hypertension Awareness Month this May, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) enjoins all Filipinos to be informed about hypertension.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is when the pressure of one’s blood vessels is too high or reaches 140/90 mmHg or higher. Risk factors include older age, genetics, obesity, physical inactivity, high-salt diet, and excessive alcohol intake.

Based on the Philippine Heart Association’s PRESYON 3 survey, 12 million Filipinos suffer from hypertension where 65% are aware of their condition, 37% are on treatment and 13% already have reached their target blood pressure.

PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. stressed the importance of preventive care, encouraging Filipinos to register and avail themselves of the PhilHealth Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama or Konsulta Package.

READ: Heart disease, ‘top killer’ in PH: Tips on how to avoid, prevent it

“Layunin ng PhilHealth Konsulta na maagang makita ang anumang karamdaman at maagapan ang paglala ng sakit gaya ng hypertension. Kasama sa paketeng ito ang konsultasyon, health screening, laboratory at mga gamot,” Ledesma said. “Sa unang konsultasyon ay mayroong health risk assessment kung saan malalaman halimbawa kung hypertensive ang isang tao, mabibigyan s’ya ng gamot, at mamo-monitor ang kanyang kondisyon. Sa ganitong paraan ay maiiwasan ang paglala ng karamdaman. Mahalaga ang primary care dahil makakaiwas tayo sa magastos na gamutan,” he pointed out further.

The PhilHealth Konsulta Package includes targeted health risk screening and assessment, initial and follow-up consultations, standard laboratory tests, and 21 essential drugs and medicines including anti-hypertensives listed in the Philippine National Formulary such as enalapril, metoprolol, amlodipine, hydrochlorothiazide and losartan.

“Gamitin natin ang ating mga benepisyo sa PhilHealth Konsulta upang makaiwas tayo sa mas magastos na gamutan bunga ng paglala ng kondisyon ng pasyente sa mga sakit na maaari namang maagapan gaya ng mataas ng presyon ng dugo.”, Ledesma added.

All PhilHealth members are encouraged to register and avail themselves of the Konsulta Package. Registration may be done through self-registration via the member portal at www.philhealth.gov.ph or at any PhilHealth Local Insurance Offices in their area.

PhilHealth Chief Ledesma also assures that PhilHealth is paying P9,000 for confinements due to hypertension in accredited Levels 1 to 3 hospitals. /PR

READ:

Hypertension: What to know about the ‘silent killer’

Doctors debunk myths on hypertension: Drinking pineapple juice, eating garlic don’t help

Can you avoid hypertension?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP