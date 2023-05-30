Night classes will soon be a thing of the past in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Night classes may soon be a thing of the past in public schools in Mandaue City.

This as the city government is trying to provide schools with additional areas for more classrooms.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that the city is gradually purchasing land that could be used by schools to expand or build more classrooms.

“We are investing on land capital, land banking ta. Naghinay-hinay ta og palit og yuta katukuran (school buildings) kay we all know nga dinhi sa Mandaue ilabihang mahala (land) pero atoang gipaningkamutan nga makapangita ta og luna nga katukuran sa school buildings,” said Cortes.

Cortes said that they are considering all schools to be expanded especially since the city’s population is increasing.

He said that there are schools in the city just like Barangay Casili that are implementing night sessions because of the lack of classrooms.

“Ang mga estudyante magpuli-puli intawn unya late na kaayo mauli ang mga bata. As much as possible og mawagtang ta ni’ng night classes labi’ng maayo kay can you imagine nga mauli ang mga kabatan-unan gabii na kaayo, maluoy ta, mao nang more classrooms atoang target in the coming years kay para nako that is one of way of improving the quality of education,” he said.

He said that he will be visiting the land donated for the expansion of the school in Barangay Casili.

The construction of additional classrooms might be funded by the city government or the national government, he said.

Cortes said that during the visit of Vice President and Education Secretary Sarah Duterte-Carpio last Saturday, May 27, she was able to talk about some of her programs and plans including giving more attention to the schools’ infrastructure.

Multi-level school buildings

Moreover, Cortes said that he might suggest elevating the school buildings to maximize the area considering the high cost of land in Mandaue since it is a highly urbanized city.

This will also give schools open spaces such as parking areas.

Cortes said he will be meeting with the local school board to convey the suggestion to the Department of Education in Mandaue City.

He added that school principals will also be asked to make short and long-term plans. /rcg

