Lolito Go releases screenshot of ghostwriting offer amid accusations vs Moira: ‘More resibos to follow’

Hours after Moira Dela Torre maintained that she never employed a ghostwriter, songwriter Lolito Go released a screenshot of his conversation with a deactivated Facebook user, who offered to pay Go to be their ghostwriter.

Go, who claimed that Dela Torre had asked him to be her ghostwriter and who accused her of being “more of an oppressor than a victim” to her estranged husband Jason Marvin Hernandez, shared the conversation dated May 3, 2022, through his Facebook page.

“Sure, kuya! Can I get you as ghostwriter for my new album[?] I’ll pay you monthly for two months,” the message read, to which Go replied, “Thank you so much!”

Go then sent the Facebook user a May 2022 report about Dela Torre and her song “Ipanalo Natin ‘To,” which was co-written by Go.

“Deactivated na ang account. Wala na yung name. But the truth can never be deactivated,” Go captioned his recent post.

“P.S. Nowhere in my post did I say a ghostwriter was employed. The operative term I used was ‘offered.’ Inalok,” he continued. “Kasi kung employed ako, may NDA (non-disclosure agreement)—’di ko na sana madi-disclose ito.”

Go further said that he was happy with the offer because even if he would not get any recognition, at least he would get paid.

“More resibos to follow,” he concluded.

In a separate post, Go disclosed that he had turned down interviews from major news channels, stressing that he is not one of those people who “intentionally call attention unto themselves.”

“Kung clout chaser lang talaga ako, I could have easily grabbed those opportunities to further hog the limelight,” he stated.

In another post, Go addressed Dela Torre’s mom who “challenged” the former to release screenshots that would apparently prove that it was Go who insisted on being a ghostwriter. Dela Torre’s mom also pointed out that Go had been borrowing money from her daughter.

Go explained that he did not insist but he “suggested” to be a ghostwriter, because Dela Torre was allegedly not paying nor was she crediting him for his work. He also stressed that Dela Torre refused to lend him money multiple times, including when he was asking for help for his ailing father, who already died.

“Kahit umabot po sa demandahan, mapaninindigan ko ang laban na ‘to,” he said.

“I gave you a chance na manahimik na lang sana ako. I was asking you to call me na lang,” he addressed the singer’s mom. “Sorry po. Alam ng asawa ko na iniiyakan ko ‘yung thought na masasaktan ko kayo ni Tito John kasi napakabuti niyo pong mga tao. I swear to God, umiiyak ako ngayon.”

Dela Torre earlier dismissed accusations by Go and said that she is fully prepared to provide evidence that supports the truth. Her legal counsel, Joji Alonso, also warned to take legal action against those “discrediting and maligning” the singer.

Hernandez has yet to publicly speak up on the matter as of this writing.

