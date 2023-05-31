Cebu to experience generally fair weather with scattered rains in next 5 days – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province in Central Visayas can expect generally fair weather with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rains from Thursday, June 1, until Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Pagasa Mactan chief, said the enhanced habagat or southwest monsoon due to Typhoon Betty would continue to affect the Visayas, which could bring a 70 percent chance of light to moderate rains in Cebu on Thursday.

The temperature here is also expected to range between 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the coastal condition is expected to be moderate to rough.

Gale warning issued

Quiblat said Typhoon Betty would be expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday evening or Friday morning.

The state weather bureau at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, issued a gale warning to the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Luzon, the western seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the northern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Sea trips suspended

The Cebu Port Authority reported that several sea trips from Cebu City bound to Ormoc in Leyte and Tagbilaran in Bohol had been suspended on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an Oceanjet bound for Tagbilaran City returned to the Port of Cebu due to very rough sea condition.

The vessel left the Port of Cebu for Tagbilaran around 11:40 on Wednesday, but returned safely to the Port of Cebu because of unfavorable sea condition. The vessel is reported to have carried 106 passengers.

