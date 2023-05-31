Thief in Cordova arrested in Camotes Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A thief who was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage stealing close to P10,000 worth of personal belongings and a motorcycle was arrested by Cordova police in his residence in Purok Ibabao, Barangay Himensulan, San Francisco in Camotes Island, Cebu.

Law enforcers in Cordova arrested a certain Jun Arnel Flores last Tuesday, May 30.

Hours before Flores’ arrest, the Cordova Police Station received a complaint from a certain Bobby Abraham Hatague, a banker, about a thief who stole several valuables from his residence in a gated subdivision in Brgy. Gabi.

Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of the Cordova Police Station, said the crime happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some of the items missing from Hatague’s house included a pair of athlete shoes, a motorcycle helmet worth P2,500, a company jacket, a child’s backpack, and his Honda Click 125 motorcycle.

Fortunately, investigators managed to identify the lone thief, thanks to the CCTV cameras installed inside the victim’s house.

Enforcers then conducted a hot pursuit operation to track down Flores to his address in Camotes, where he was arrested around 11:30 a.m., or approximately six hours after he committed the crime.

They also recovered the victim’s Honda Click motorcycle from the thief.

Flores is currently detained at the Cordova Police Station. /rcg

