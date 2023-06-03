Tito Sotto: Eat Bulaga will continue online as it aims to reach its 50th year

MANILA, Philippines — Eat Bulaga will continue online via Facebook Live as the show’s Facebook account is owned by its head writers and not by TAPE Inc., assured Tito Sotto on Saturday.

“Ang may-ari ng FB Live ng Eat Bulaga is yung head writers namin, tao namin. Hindi nakapangalan sa TAPE yun. Ang alam ko nga, parang tinatakot ng abogado; sinulatan ata kahapon yung isa sa mga head writers, hinihingi yung mga password. Again, pati abogado nila hindi alam ‘yung storya. Ang ruling ng internet, kung sino ang nakapag-rehistro na email, siya ang may-ari,” he said in an interview over DWIZ.

(The owners of Eat Bulaga’s FB Live are our head writers, our employees. It is not under TAPE. As far as I know, a lawyer has been threatening; I think they wrote one of our head writers to as for the password. Again, even their lawyer does not know the story. The internet’s ruling is that whoever registers their email is the account’s owner.)

Sotto also asserted that those behind Eat Bulaga aim to have the show reach its 50th anniversary in 2029.

“Ang target po namin, umabot ng 50. Six years to go yun, kaya ipaglalaban namin ‘yan. Itutuloy namin ang Eat Bulaga in whatever form. In whatever form. Lalo na nakikita po namin ‘yung suporta, ‘yung pagtangkilik ng kababayan natin,” assured the Eat Bulaga host.

(Our target is to reach 50 years. That’s six years to go, and we will fight for that. We will continue Eat Bulaga in whatever form. In whatever form. Especially now that we’ve seen the support and loyalty of the public.)

While no official announcements have been made regarding Eat Bulaga’s possible transfer to another station, Sotto also revealed that channels such as TV5, Radio Philippines Network (RPN), and CNN Philippines have reached out to him on this matter.

“May mga nag-aalok. Naguusap kami. Kinakausap naman namin sa TV5 after nung Wednesday, kausap namin ang TV5. Kausap namin ang RPN 9. Kahapon tinext sakin ni Pinky Webb sa CNN Philippines na interesado— kung gusto raw namin ng 12 to three, ibibigay nila,” he said.

(There are some who are inviting us. We are in discussion. We spoke with TV5 after Wednesday. We’ve spoken with RPN 9. Yesterday, Pinky Webb from CNN Philippines texted me saying they are interested— if we want the 12 to three slot, they’ll give it to us.)

