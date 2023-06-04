Suspect in stepdaughter’s rape slain in shootout with Davao City cops

DAVAO CITY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — A 37-year-old tricycle driver suspected of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter was shot dead by police after he allegedly resisted arrest here on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said the suspect, identified only as a certain Dennis, was declared dead on arrival at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) due to gunshot wounds after an armed confrontation with lawmen at his house in Barangay 76-A.

Investigation revealed that members of the San Pedro Police Station went to the suspect’s house at around 8:30 p.m. after his live-in partner reported to police that the suspect sexually assaulted her old daughter.

The child, a fourth-grade student, was inside her room when the suspect allegedly went in and abused her at around 8 a.m.

Police promptly went to the house and attempted to arrest the suspect, Dela Rey said.

Instead of yielding, the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun and fired at the police, leading to a shootout.

Investigators seized from the crime scene a .38-caliber revolver without a serial number, four rounds of ammunition, a spent shell in its chamber, a bullet casing from a 9-mm pistol, and a sachet of suspected shabu or crystal meth from the suspect’s body.

