Joey de Leon teases new TVJ ‘home’ after cryptic ‘Take Five’ post

Days after TVJ and production company TAPE Inc.’s brouhaha over “Eat Bulaga,” Joey de Leon caught the attention of netizens after dropping a cryptic post about “taking five,” where he also shared a photo of himself with Tito Sotto and Vic Sotto.

De Leon took to his Instagram account on Sunday, June 4, to reveal that TVJ are just “taking five,” an apparent play on the idiomatic expression which means a brief break from work and the network TV5.

It can be noted that the veteran host’s post showed TVJ wearing shirts containing initials of their character names in the hit comedy show “Iskul Bukol” namely, Joselito “Tito” Escalera (Tito Sotto), Victorio “Vic” Ungasis (Vic Sotto), and Josemari “Joey” Escalera (Joey de Leon).

“Sabi ko noon, we are not signing off, we are just taking a day-off. In other words, pahinga muna. In [English], TAKE FIVE,” he said in the caption of his post. (I said before, we are not signing off, we are just taking a day-off. In other words, rest for the meantime. In English, take five.)

Netizens speculated that TVJ will have a new show in TV5, with some hoping that it would be available online while others saying that they would be updated with their future plans.

De Leon also made waves on social media after sharing the music video of Dolly Parton’s song “9 to 5” on his Twitter page last Saturday, June 3, which led to his supporters wondering about a possible show with the Kapatid network.

The cryptic post comes days after TVJ announced the departure of “Eat Bulaga” from TAPE after a longstanding debacle last May 31, where co-hosts Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, Allan K, Ryan Agoncillo and Ryzza Mae Dizon also cut off ties from the production company.

During a recent interview with DWIZ, Tito alleged that TAPE Inc. owner Romeo Jalosjos previously suggested the replacement of the noontime show’s “Bawal Judgmental” segment due to “political agenda.”

INQUIRER.net has reached out to Tito Sotto and Atty. Enrique “Buko” Dela Cruz of Divina Law for a comment about their future plans, but has yet to respond, as of this writing.

