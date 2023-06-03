Tito Sotto: Jalosjos tried replacing Eat Bulaga segment due to ‘political agenda’.

MANILA, Philippines — Romeo ‘Romy’ Jalosjos, owner of Television and Production Exponents, Inc. (TAPE, Inc.), is eyeing the creation of a party list for kasambahays, a “political agenda” that has motivated some of his decisions regarding Eat Bulaga program changes, according to host Tito Sotto.

In a Saturday radio interview over DWIZ, Sotto said that Jalosjos had previously suggested the replacement of Eat Bulaga’s Bawal Judgmental with a segment entitled “Search for Kasambahay,” which is similar to a previously aired beauty pageant segment for Filipino domestic helpers.

“Anong gustong ipalit [sa Bawal Judgmental]? Yung Search for Kasambahay… Maid in the Philippines flopped after two or three years. Sinagot na may magfi-file daw na partylist si Romy para sa mga kasambahay… So papalitan mo ‘yung isang magandang programa dahil meron kang isang political agenda? Ganun ‘yun,” said Sotto.

(What did he want to replace Bawal Judgmental with? Search for Kasambahay… Maid in the Philippines flopped after two or three years. They told us that Romy will file a party list for domestic helpers… So you’re going to replace a good program because you have a political agenda?)

Without mentioning any names, Sotto also revealed that he and others behind Eat Bulaga have filed a cancellation of registration against TAPE, asserting also that TAPE Inc.’s previous claims of financial losses were “alibis” as the production firm supposedly declared P231 million in net profits in 2022.

