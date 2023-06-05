Jessie J delivers son through unplanned C-section

After nine months of preparing for a natural birth, singer Jessie J reveals that she was forced to deliver her son through an unplanned Cesarean section on May 19.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old “Bang Bang” singer opened up about her pregnancy journey as she playfully danced to a song minutes before her C-section delivery.

“Strict food, the epi-no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods. I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication,” she captioned her post, recalling her preparations for natural birth.

However, after she had a scan a few days before completing her 40 weeks of pregnancy and found out that the baby was in the opposite direction for a natural delivery.

“I did everything to try and turn him for 2 months but he said ‘Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door,’” she wrote.

She was then advised to plan a C-section as the safest delivery for her baby boy. When asked how she feels after missing out on the birth she wanted, the singer wrote, “I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters.”

The singer announced her pregnancy last January through a video compilation of her pregnancy photos, following her miscarriage last November 2021 and her diagnosis with a throat ailment called “meniere syndrome” in December 2021. –Joanne Melegrito, INQUIRER.net trainee

