Pagasa: Potential LPA may enter PAR Monday
MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau is monitoring two weather systems, one of which is a possible low pressure area (LPA) that may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Monday or Tuesday.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), one of the weather systems is already an LPA on the western side of the country but is not expected to enter PAR.
“Isa namang cloud cluster ang minomonitor natin sa kasalukuyan. Mas ito po ang expect natin maging low pressure area at pumasok sa Philippine area of responsibility. Patuloy natin itong imomonitor kasi posible po ngayong araw o bukas ito’y maging ganap na low pressure area,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.
(A cloud cluster is being monitored. This is the one expected to become a low pressure area and enter the Philippine area of responsibility. We will continue to monitor this because it is possible that today or tomorrow, this will become a certified low pressure area.)
“Habagat” rain
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” is forecast to trigger rain over western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan, said Pagasa.
No gale warnings have been raised by Pagasa on Monday, but warned of possible flash floods and landslides in areas affected by rainfall.
Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Monday
Luzon
- Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Visayas
- Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Mindanao
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
