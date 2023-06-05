Pagasa: Potential LPA may enter PAR Monday

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau is monitoring two weather systems, one of which is a possible low pressure area (LPA) that may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Monday or Tuesday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), one of the weather systems is already an LPA on the western side of the country but is not expected to enter PAR.

“Isa namang cloud cluster ang minomonitor natin sa kasalukuyan. Mas ito po ang expect natin maging low pressure area at pumasok sa Philippine area of responsibility. Patuloy natin itong imomonitor kasi posible po ngayong araw o bukas ito’y maging ganap na low pressure area,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(A cloud cluster is being monitored. This is the one expected to become a low pressure area and enter the Philippine area of responsibility. We will continue to monitor this because it is possible that today or tomorrow, this will become a certified low pressure area.)

“Habagat” rain

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” is forecast to trigger rain over western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan, said Pagasa.

Pagasa added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

No gale warnings have been raised by Pagasa on Monday, but warned of possible flash floods and landslides in areas affected by rainfall.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Monday Luzon Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius Visayas Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius Mindanao Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius RELATED STORY: Keep umbrellas handy: Pagasa officially declares rainy season gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP