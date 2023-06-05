A Recap: Celebrating a year full of firsts at NUSTAR Resort and Casino

Living up to its name of being an island of new possibilities, NUSTAR Resort and Casino has leveled up the game in the local tourism industry and brought many firsts to Cebu. A year since it opened, we recap and highlight a fruitful year of the iconic NUSTAR Resort and Casino and how it has redefined luxury, celebrations, dining, and shopping in Cebu.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is a testament to possibilities that turn into realities as it celebrates its first year’s milestone. It is just the beginning of this journey of many firsts of the new star in Cebu, NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Setting up Standards: The First Integrated Resort in Cebu

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is a flagship project of Universal Hotels and Resorts, Inc. (UHRI), a privately owned corporation of the Gokongwei Group. Officially opened in May 2022, NUSTAR established itself as the “new star” and the first premier 5-star integrated resort in Cebu. It combines a hotel and casino seamlessly with convention facilities, entertainment shows, theme parks, luxury retail, and fine dining making it a one-stop facility for all entertainment and leisure needs.

Redefining World-Class: The First Mott 32 in the Philippines

In August 2022, Hong Kong’s globally-renowned and award-winning Chinese restaurant, Mott 32, opened its first branch in the Philippines at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino. Mott 32 is delights culinary enthusiasts with its signature dish, the Peking Duck roasted in Applewood. Currently, there are only 8 Mott 32s worldwide, thus elevating the dining scene with its opening in Cebu, which coincidentally also has 032 as an area code.

Elevating Filipino Hospitality: The First Fili Hotel

The first among three hotel towers to open at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Fili Hotel, is the first authentic 5-star luxury Filipino brand of the Robinsons Hotels and Resorts. It officially welcomed its first patrons in May 2022, becoming a home away from home for guests while experiencing the finest Filipino hospitality, heritage and artistry, and culinary offerings.

Exciting Visual Feast: The First and Biggest Jumbotron 3D-LED Billboard

NUSTAR Resort and Casino debuted its “jumbotron” just in time for the Sinulog Festival’s comeback in January 2023. It is the country’s largest 3D LED billboard and the first in the Visayas and Mindanao region. The billboard was an attraction during the Sinulog Festival as it welcomed tourists and spectators of the grand parade for the festival’s comeback in the South Road Properties.

Creating Beautiful Memories: First-of-its-kind events and experiences for Cebuanos

NUSTAR Resort and Casino bring not only comfort and luxury but also remarkable experiences with its one-of-a-kind events, such as its first Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in December 2022 and, recently, in May 2023, the first International Flower Festival, where florists from different countries in the world gathered to showcase various floral installations. These events at NUSTAR highlight its promise of bringing exciting experiences for Cebuanos and international tourists as the perfect destination for leisure and entertainment.

