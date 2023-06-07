TVJ is moving to TV5

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, (TVJ) and the original Dabarkads of Eat Bulaga are moving to TV5.

This as they signed a deal with Mediaquest Holdings Inc., according to a press statement.

On Wednesday, June 6, 2023, Mediaquest revealed its announcement following the agreement with TVJ to generate content for TV5 and various other platforms under Mediaquest.

“The deal opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon,” the statement reads.

Jane Basas, President and CEO of Mediaquest, expressed her delight, stating, “I am pleased to welcome Tito, Vic, and Joey as they find their new home on TV5.”

TVJ also announces via a social media post the new home of the longest-running noontime show on TV 5.

“We are thankful to our friends at Mediaquest for this fresh start. Dahil sa ating mga Dabarkads na naging Kapatid, tuloy pa rin ang tuwa’t saya na aming dala,” Tito Sotto was quoted as saying.

