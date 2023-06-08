Mandaue still needs additional funds to complete drainage master plan

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – For those living in a flood-prone area in Mandaue City, especially along riverbanks, flooding is most likely the challenge they often faced.

Arlene Barbatuan who lives with her family near the Butuanon River in Sitio Pulang Bukid, Barangay Alang-Alang revealed that they shudder in fear every time there’s a heavy downpour not just in Mandaue but also in Cebu City.

This is because the upstream of the rivers in Mandaue City is located there, that, even if there is no rain in Mandaue City, they still experience flooding because there’s heavy rain in the mountains in Cebu City.

“Basta sa bukid nay muuwan, kuyawan na gyud mi,” said Barbatuan.

Just like Barbatuan, Nicole Ando Cabahug of Barangay Guizo also feels nervous every time there’s a heavy downpour or typhoon. Cabahug is living near Guizo and Tipolo Creek.

“Mahadlok pero wala mi choice lain, mapasalamaton lang sad mi sa mga opisyal kay anytime naay delubyo tabangan mi nila,” said Caabhug.

Cabahug said that while it is unlikely that floodwater enter their house, they still choose to evacuate especially since their house is small and light.

With this perennial dilemma, Barbatuan and Cabahug hope that the problem will finally be solved.

Flood control projects

It seems their wishes will soon be realized after Mandaue City officials are now planning to implement more effective ways to address flooding in the city.

A major breakthrough in solving this perennial menace is the creation of the city’s drainage master plan which is considered vital in solving the problem.

However, because of the big amount needed to fund the master plan, Mandaue was not able to execute all the projects that needed to be implemented for its completion.

To complete the drainage master plan, city officials said they need around P5 billion. But so far. only about P1.5 billion worth of projects were implemented with the help of the DPWH in 2022.

Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon being the representative of the lone district of Mandaue City, had helped to get funding for the plan.

A total of P1.3 billion was approved by the House of Representatives under the General Appropriations Act of 2023. Because of this, different Mandaue flood control projects will be implemented in line with the city’s drainage master plan.

This includes the flood control structures along the Butuanon River in Barangay Alang-Alang and along the Guizo-Tipolo Creek in Barangay Guizo.

On Wednesday, Ouano-Dizon led the groundbreaking of these projects that signal the start of the construction.

She was joined by Ernesto Gregorio Jr., the regional director of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), Danilo Villa Jr., the assistant regional director, and Engr. Daisy Toledo, DPWH sixth district head.

The P40-million Mandaue flood control project in Sitio Pulangbukid, Barangay Alang-Alang is expected to be completed in 230 days while the completion of the P180-million project in Guizo-Tipolo Creek in Barangay Guizon is expected to take a year.

With all these projects, Barbatuan and Cabahug said that they are happy these will be conducted in their areas.

Ouano-Dizon said that she would be pushing for additional funds for additional flood control projects next year.

The P1.3 billion allocated this year will also cover the Butuanon River areas in barangays Maguikay, Jagobiao, Tabok, and Basak.

“Atoang likayan nga (adunay makalas nga kinabuhi). Pagprotektar sa ila ug sa ilahan’g livelihood,” said Ouano-Dizon.

Coordination

In a previous interview, Mayor Jonas Cortes said that they are also closely coordinating with the DPWH, the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), and even the Cebu City government to help solve Mandaue’s flooding problem.

This includes the dredging at the river outfalls, creeks, and waterways, as well as the installation of submersible pumps in identified flooded areas of Mandaue among others.

Currently, the government is implementing four flood mitigation projects, which are the Rolling Hills drainage project in Banilad, a drainage project going to E. Espina St., Banilad, Tipolo Creek Flood Control Project Phase 1; and Consuelo Flood Control Project in Barangay Basak.

And until these projects are completed, Cabahug and Barbatuan will still cower in fear every time it rains in the metro. /rcg

