Mandaue City taps gov’t agencies to address flooding problems

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is closely coordinating with some government agencies to help address the city’s flooding problems.

The city has coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) for the dredging at the outfalls of the rivers, creeks, and waterways.

Mandaue City is also tapping the above offices for the installation of submersible pumps at the identified flooded areas in the city, says the City Public Information Office in its report sent to the media on Tuesday, May 23.

Mayor Jonas Cortes met with the heads of DPWH and OPAV on Monday, May 22.

The city is also coordinating with DPWH for the implementation of next year’s flood control projects at the Butuanon River, Mahiga River, Tipolo Creek, and Basak Creek.

Moreover, Mandaue City will be working together with DPWH for the improvement of the bridge near Innodata in Barangay Subangdaku which was expected to solve the flooding in the area.

Aside from the DPWH and OPAV, Mandaue City has also coordinated with the Cebu City Government for the possible diversion of Talamban drainage to the Mahiga River instead of going to A.S. Fortuna Street.

Mayor Jonas Cortes in an interview with the media on Monday, May 22, stressed the importance of coordination and community involvement in solving the city’s flooding problem.

“We have to pull our efforts together…. Ang solution ani (baha) kita’ng tanan,” said Cortes.

Flood Mitigation Projects

For its part, Mandaue City is undertaking a few flood control projects in different areas of the city.

The projects being undertaken phase by phase along the stretch of the different creeks and waterways in Mandaue City include:

a.) Rolling Hills Drainage Project, in Brgy. Banilad

b.) Drainage Project going to E. Espina St., Banilad (downstream of former LH Prime)

c.) Tipolo Creek Flood Control Project Phase 1.

d.) Consuelo Flood Control Project, Begy. Basak

On Friday afternoon, a few areas of the city experienced flooding after a heavy downpour. A few families were also evacuated. /rcg

READ:

Heavy rain, floods kill at least 136 in Rwanda and Uganda

Floods overwhelm Cebu City again

9 dead as floods hit Visayas, Mindanao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP