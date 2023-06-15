Architect Licensure Exam: 2 Cebu graduates land in top 5
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Cebu-based graduates landed in the Top 10 of the June 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects.
Marynelle Charis Mangasep Baysa and Janrea Caballero Cuyos ranked 5th after they got an average rating of 83.90 percent.
Baysa and Cuyos are both graduates of the University of San Carlos (USC).
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the licensure examination results with the list of top-notchers on Thursday evening, July 15, 2023.
The PRC announced that 2,924 out of 4,784 (61.12%) examinees successfully passed the licensure exams, held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on June 9 and June 11, 2023.
