Filipinas bare roster for Aussie camp ahead of World Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Philippine Women’s National Football Team, or Filipinas has bared its roster of provisional players that will compete in a pre-World Cup camp in Sydney, Australia a month before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup starts.

The Filipinas who are now ranked 46th from 49th in the latest FIFA women’s football global rankings will set up their final preparation with a month-long training camp in Sydney’s Western Sydney Wanderers Complex.

The team is headed by coach Alen Stajcic with co-captains Tahnai Annis and Hali Long for the 29-player provisional roster.

The other Filipinas going to Australia are Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota, Olivia McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, Alicia Baker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Dominique Randle, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Kaya Hawkinson, Eva Madarang, Jessica Miclat, Isabella Pasion, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki, Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillo, Chandler McDaniel, and Meryll Serrano.

Of the 29 players in the country’s provisional roster, only 23 will make the final cut for the FIFA Women’s World Cup which starts on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The Filipinas will vie in Group A along with Switzerland, the Kiwis, and Norway. Their first match is against Switzerland on July 21, then New Zealand on July 25, and finally Norway on July 30 as their last match in the group stage.

The Filipinas competed in several international tournaments to prepare for the Olympics of women’s football, including the recent Southeast Asian Games where it was eliminated from the competition. /rcg

