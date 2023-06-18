FDA issues warning vs several types of lato-lato

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a warning on buying some variants of the popular yoyo-like clackers called ‘lato-lato’.

The FDA has issued three separate memorandums on June 13, urging the public to refrain from purchasing several types of lato-lato. These are the unlabeled or green-colored clackers, lato-lato with lights, and the glow-in-the-dark type.

The product has not undergone any safety and quality inspection from regulators, they said, and may pose health risks to consumers.

“The use of substandard and possibly adulterated toy and childcare article product may result in health risks including, but not limited to, endocrine disruption and reproductive or development effects; or may result to injury, choking or suffocation due to its small or broken parts,” explained FDA.

They also warned sellers and establishments not to distribute toys and other childcare products not compliant with existing FDA rules and regulations.

“In light of the foregoing, the public is advised not to purchase the aforementioned violative toy and childcare article product,” FDA added.

Lato-lato, a toy consisting of two balls connected by a thin rope or string, had gripped the nation, particularly among the youth. It produces a distinct sound that can be heard even a few meters away.

