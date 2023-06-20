Gloomy weather expected in Visayas due to ITCZ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Visayas region is expected to experience gloomy weather this week due to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to Engr. Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan.

“Although naa siya sa Mindanao (ITCZ) [nga] naka-state sa atoang synopsis ug general forecast, ang ubang pag panag-om dala sa ITCZ [kay] niabot sa Visayas, and of course naa pod na ang thunderstorm. In fact nag thunderstorm advisory ta diri dapit sa central Cebu, sa Bohol, sa Palawan area,” Quiblat told CDN Digital.

He said that the ITCZ and thunderstorms are the dominant features that affected Visayas, the reason why the public are experiencing cloudy skies and sunny periods.

He added that the public should not be complacent even if they can experience sunny weather since occurrences of thunderstorms are possible.

“Generally aduna ta’y fair weather, sunny day, ighuman dunay chances nga pag-ulan kalit-kalit, due to thunderstorms, localized. Kaning Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, makaapekto gani sa Visayas, mas madaghan ang mga higayon within the day, adunay mga chances nga pag-ulan,” he told CDN Digital.

He said that this is the weather forecast for the next five days, or until June 24.

“Daghan og features ning thunderstorms bisag wa tay bagyo, pwede ni siya, ang hazard niya [like] lightning strike, makamatay. Kaning baha, modahili sa yuta, kalit nga bundak sa ulan, naa pay mga tornado,” Quiblat said.

He added that anytime of the day, they issue a rainfall warning system which includes thunderstorm advisory, rainfall advisory, and there is also a heavy rainfall [signals] which are color coded.

Quiblat said that Pagasa Mactan recorded a total rainfall amount of 3.6 millimeters from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. today, June 20 which is equivalent to around 15,000 drums of rain per square kilometer.

He also advised the public to keep on monitoring the weather, especially that there are thunderstorm occurrences since it is nearly July to August, the months considered as the rainy season in the country.

