Former Bogo City mayor Celestino ‘Junie’ Martinez Jr. passes away
(UPDATED) The City Government of Bogo announced through a Facebook post the passing of former Congressman Celestino “Junie” Martinez Jr. of the Fourth District of Cebu, and a former Mayor of the City of Bogo in Cebu.
“With great sadness, the family of former Congressman Celestino ‘Junie’ Martinez Jr. of the Fourth District of Cebu and former Mayor of the City of Bogo,” the post read.
Martinez was 81.
The post said that Martinez passed away on June 19, 2023.
“Memorial services will be held in Cebu and Bogo City. Details of the interment schedule will be released soon,” the post added. “Salamat Dodong Junie… amoang matinud-anong higala. Kanunay ka nga bitbiton dinhi sa amoang mga dughan.”
Cebu Vice Governor Junjun Davide was among those who sent his condolences to the family of Martinez on Facebook.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Martinez questions huge jump in Salimbangon’s net worth
Bogo mayor charged for 2010 polls standoff
Bogo mayor demands aid for city port
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.