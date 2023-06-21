Archdiocese of Cebu to host National Retreat for Priests in November 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aimed to provide the Catholic priests a time for personal reflection, renewal, and recommitment to their sacred calling, the Episcopal Commission on Clergy of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) will hold a three-day National Retreat for Priests NRP (2023) this year.

This time, the NRP 2023 will be hosted by the Archdiocese of Cebu and held at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City from November 7 to November 9, 2023.

The activity, expected to be attended by 3,000 religious and diocesan priests in the country, is done in collaboration with the Marian Society and CHARIS Philippines.

Msgr. Cesar Vergara, executive secretary of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Clergy, quoting the message of Bishop of Kalookan Most Rev. Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP President, said the NRP 2023 provides a sacred space and “an opportunity for us to gather as brothers in Christ to support and encourage one another and to dwell deeper into the profound mysteries of our priestly vocation.”

He also emphasized that the NRP 2023 is a significant event, a come-back after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus.

He said this was part of the plan for the celebration of the 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines, but it did not push through due to community lockdowns and health restrictions.

“This is a very important journey for us priests who are leading 80 million Catholics in our country, representing all the parishes that comprise the 120 bishops and 86 dioceses,” he said.

“Since the pandemic, we have not really have a gathering of not only of the congregation of our dioceses, but as a community, fraternity of priests,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sister Briege McKenna, an Irish nun and author of the book ‘Miracles do Happen,’ and Fr. Pablo Escriva De Romani will be the retreat’s main speakers.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said that the NRP 2023 would also allow priests to meet their classmates in the formation and have a class reunion.

Aside from the retreat program, thousands of priests are also expected to make the pilgrimage in various pilgrimage and religious sites in the city.

“After having concluded the celebrations for the 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines, we now turn once again to the Lord as we continue this Synodal journey, in deepening and spreading the Faith that we have received. It is in this light that we spend these days of retreat and reflection on the Priesthood and the call to holiness,” the prelate said.

“It is my prayer that you journey with us in the NRP 2023, and that these days be helpful, meaningful, and fruitful as we carry on with joy in our priestly ministry.”

The Archdiocese said the priests can register for the event online or through inquiries at 0917-321-6717 and 0995-766-2168.

The registration fee of P2,500 includes kits and IDs, lunch, snacks for all three days, and transportation to and from the venue.

The archbishop also requested the Catholic faithful to pray for the success of the retreat. A prayer for the National Retreat for Priests will be said in all masses starting August 6 until November 11, 2023.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Archdiocese of Cebu welcomes second auxiliary bishop

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP