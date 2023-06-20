Cebuana OFW maltreated in Kuwait rescued

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- An OFW from Lapu-Lapu City who worked as a domestic helper in Kuwait was successfully rescued after she was maltreated by her employer.

The son of the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) sought the assistance of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in May after his mother told them that she was allegedly abused and maltreated by her employer.

Kim Francisco, head of PESO in Lapu-Lapu City, said that the son reported to him that there were instances wherein the employer of his mother would leave her in the middle of the desert for two hours.

The OFW is a single mother with four kids who were all currently residing in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

“Naa to’y higayon nga gihagbong kuno siya sa sakyanan sa iyang amo. Molanat kuno to ug usa ka oras unya init baya kaayo didto,” Francisco said.

The said OFW has been working in Kuwait for 10 months already. He added that the OFW was treated as a slave by her employer.

“Kalbaryo gyud para kaniya sud sa 10 ka buwan nga didto siya,” he added.

The son of the OFW visited their office on May 15, wherein the PESO Lapu-Lapu City coordinated with her local agency to communicate with their counterpart in Kuwait to rescue the OFW.

Last May 28, the woman arrived in the Philippines. She paid a courtesy visit to Francisco on June 15 to personally thanked him for his assistance.

Francisco also expressed his gratitude to the OFW’s local agency for coordinating with them.

“It just so happen nga ni-cooperate ra pod sila intawn. Sa dihang atong gitawagan, diha-diha ni-cooperate dayon sila. I think sa interview nato sa atong OFW, nagsige na siya’g pangayo ug tabang pero wala dayon maatiman,” he said.

Francisco also offered the mother a job placement.

“Ato siyang gi-offeran ug gi-assissan sa iyang gustong trabaho. Gusto siyang mo-apply as ladyguard, gusto siyang mo-train,” he added. /rcg

