Cebu’s USJ-R, USPF women’s volleyball teams to compete in SSL Invitationals

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball rivals, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars and the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Lady Panthers will represent Visayas in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals in July in Manila.

The Lady Jaguars’ head coach Roland Potot and the Lady Panthers’ head coach Yolanda Rizzari confirmed their participation in the tournament to CDN Digital.

The SSL National Invitationals is an excellent pre-season tournament for these two formidable volleyball teams before the Cesafi kicks off tentatively in September.

It can be recalled that the Lady Panthers and Lady Jaguars faced each other in the Cesafi 2022 Season finals last December.

The Lady Jaguars retained their Cesafi women’s volleyball title after surviving a five-set thriller against the Lady Panthers that hosted the finals at the USP-F Gym in Lahug.

Potot’s USJ-R came back to beat Rizzari’s spikers, 21-25, 27-29, 25-19, 25-23, and 15-12.

This time, they will face a tougher competition as the SSL National Invitationals include the country’s top collegiate women’s volleyball teams such as UAAP champions De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

Also included in the tournament are the UAAP runners-up, the National University Lady Bulldogs along with the Adamson University Lady Falcons.

In addition, NCAA member schools in Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates, the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas, and the College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers are also competing.

Meanwhile, Luzon will be represented by the De La Salle University-Dasmarinas Lady Patriots and the Enderun College Lady Titans.

The Notre Dame of Dadiangas University Lady Kingfishers and Jose Maria College of Davao Lady Royals represent Mindanao.

These 12 competing teams will be divided into four pools, with the top two teams advancing into the knockout round.

/bmjo

