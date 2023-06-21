Apollo Quiboloy’s YouTube channel axed for ‘violating’ rules

By: Jean Mangaluz June 21,2023 - 08:41 PM
File photo of Apollo Quiboloy. 

FILE PHOTO Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Church. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — The YouTube channel of alleged sex trafficker Apollo Quiboloy has been terminated.

Team YouTube addressed platform concerns by responding to a tweet about Quiboloy’s channel potentially reaching victims.

“Hey, update here: upon review, we’ve determined that the channel is in violation of Community Guidelines [and] has been terminated,” Team YouTube said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed son of god, is the founder of  Kingdom of Jesus Christ. He has been tied to multiple controversies, including the 2008 killing of Datu Dominador Diarog, a tribal leader in Davao City.

He’s on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for alleged human trafficking.

Quiboloy is a known close associate and the spiritual advisor of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

RELATED STORIES

FBI releases ‘Wanted’ poster for Quiboloy

Apollo Quiboloy now in Davao City, not in hiding, says lawyer

Quiboloy’s lawyers say US Treasury sanctions are ‘outrageous’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: channel, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, youtube
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.