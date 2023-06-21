Apollo Quiboloy’s YouTube channel axed for ‘violating’ rules

MANILA, Philippines — The YouTube channel of alleged sex trafficker Apollo Quiboloy has been terminated.

Team YouTube addressed platform concerns by responding to a tweet about Quiboloy’s channel potentially reaching victims.

“Hey, update here: upon review, we’ve determined that the channel is in violation of Community Guidelines [and] has been terminated,” Team YouTube said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed son of god, is the founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ. He has been tied to multiple controversies, including the 2008 killing of Datu Dominador Diarog, a tribal leader in Davao City.

He’s on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for alleged human trafficking.

Quiboloy is a known close associate and the spiritual advisor of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

