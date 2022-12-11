Quiboloy’s lawyers say US Treasury sanctions are ‘outrageous’

MANILA, Philippines — American lawyers for pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Saturday said the sanctions imposed by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder over alleged serious human rights abuse, are “outrageous.”

Michael Green, one of Quiboloy’s American lawyers blasted the imposition of the sanctions, as he stressed the importance of “presumption of innocence.”

Green however admitted that there is nothing that can be done legally about the sanctions.

“There’s nothing to do,” Green said when asked about what Quiboloy’s lawyers intend to do. “We can’t do anything civilly to sue them,” he added.

Another of Quiboloy’s US-based lawyer, Manny Medran, said the sanctions are “outrageous” and “embarrassing.”

According to SMNI’s Facebook post, aside from Green and Medrano, Quiboloy is also represented by lawyers Ferdinand Topacio, Joselito Lomangaya, Dinah Tolentino, and Adam Jambangan.

With the sanctions imposed, Quiboloy’s possessions and properties in the US would be blocked and reported to the OFAC.

