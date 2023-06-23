Carcar fire injures 1, razes P100k worth of properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fire in Carcar City on Thursday night, June 22, 2023, burned P100,000 worth of properties and injured one individual.

The blaze that was reported at 6:25 pm hit a residential area in Upper Dapdap, Barangay Poblacion 3.

The responding fire personnel found a single-story residential house engulfed in flames.

According to Carcar Fire Investigator, Fire Officer 2 Monel Camasura, no one was home during the time of the incident. The patriarch was out on an errand and his wife was out selling balut.

He said that the head of the family, Jason Gabijan, 32, arrived at the scene first after receiving news of their house being on fire.

Camasura added that Gabijan most likely ran inside the burning house to try and salvage some of their belongings and suffered first and second-degree burns on his upper back. He was given first aid by the firefighters and was brought to the district hospital for treatment.

Gabijan, however, was not admitted, and was discharged, said Camasura.

The fire was officially declared out at 7:03 p.m. or 29 minutes after the flames were put under control.

Camasura said that the damage caused by the fire was pegged at P100,000.

He added that the house was made of mixed concrete and light materials.

Fortunately, because the fire was put under control minutes after their arrival, it did not spread to the surrounding houses, Camasura said.

According to Camasura, they are looking into two possible causes of the fire: a short circuit, and an overcharged flashlight battery.

Carcar City in southern Cebu is one of five component cities of the province. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Fire hits Manila Central Post Office

Huge fire hits high-rise condo building in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP