Huge fire hits high-rise condo building in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Firefighters continue to battle a huge fire that hit a high-rise building in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City nearly nearly six hours since it started.

According to Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Fulbert Navarro, investigator of the Cebu City Fire Office, that the firefighters have already put the fire under control at 7:50 p.m.

Huge fire in Kasambagan

Navarro, however, said as of 8:30 p.m. that they still had yet to put out the fire in the 36-story building.

The investigator said that the fire was reported at 2:39 p.m. today, April 14.

And it was raised to the first alarm at 2:41 p.m. This means that at least 4 firetrucks responded to the fire.

It was further raised to the second alarm at 4:01 p.m., the third alarm at 4:11 p.m., the fourth alarm at 4:19, and the fifth alarm at 4:24 p.m.

Then at 4:29, it was raised to Task Force Alpha, and then at 4:38 p.m. It was placed at Task Force Bravo.

This means that firefighters in south, north and central Cebu are called upon to help put out the fire.

The fire has also affected traffic in the area and the Cebu City Transportation Office has to advise motorists from three points in the city which will pass near the fire scene to take alternate routes.

The fire that hit a high-rise building was the second fire today, April 14.

The first fire struck a relocation area in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City this morning. One person was killed in that fire.

Note: This is a developing story.

