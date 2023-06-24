LOOK: Tourism Secretary Garcia-Frasco captivated by Moalboal’s undersea beauty

LOOK: Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said she was mesmerized by the rich marine ecosystem of Moalboal during a diving stop there on Friday. “Mesmerized by MOALBOAL. The Sardine Run, sea turtles, and pristine beaches teeming with marine life make Moalboal, Cebu truly one of the Philippines’ tourism gems. Unforgettable diving and snorkeling experiences await you in Moalboal!” the Secretary said in a social media post on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

On Friday, Frasco met with some diving stakeholders in Moalboal and told them of the agency’s thrust to promote Cebu’s dive spots to the international market before joining a dive at the world-famous Pescador Island.

Garcia-Frasco says ‘hello’ to a pawikan (sea turtle).

The Tourism Secretary told a group of dive operators in Moalboal that it’s about time to promote the town’s mesmerizing dive spots to the world.Photos from DOT Sec. Christina Garcia Frasco FB page

RELATED STORIES:

Malapascua and Moalboal among the best spots to snorkel in Visayas

PH dive spots cited as ‘most surprisingly spectacular’