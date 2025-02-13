Jollibee Talisay SRP – Northbound set to open on Valentine’s Day

Talisay City, Cebu – February 13, 2025 — Jollibee, the country’s most beloved fast-food chain, is gearing up to open its third store in Talisay City.

As we open our doors, we are committed, not just to serving your Jollibee favorites, but to be your partner in the growth and happiness of this community. MANAGING DIRECTOR NONITO GONZALES

Following a successful blessing ceremony on February 13, 2025, the new Jollibee Talisay SRP—Northbound branch, strategically located at the corner of Cebu South Coastal Road and Rafael Rabaya Road in Barangay San Roque, will officially open its doors to the public on Valentine’s Day, February 14. It will offer customers a delightful way to celebrate love and togetherness over their favorite Jollibee meals.

Exciting Grand Opening and Blessing Ceremony Highlights

Key executives and members of the local government unit graced the blessing ceremony. Present at the event were Jollibee Food Corporation – Franchisee (OJEDA Group) Managing Director Nonito Gonzales, Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas, Operations Manager Leslie Domingo, Area Activation Manager Agot Pineda, Area Activation Officer Lea Sausa, and Area Managers. Joining them were Barangay San Roque Captain Jun Cabrera and the Barangay Council, as well as businessman and property lessor Jason Yu. The event also welcomed the store’s newly formed management team and dedicated staff, all excited to serve customers at this latest location.

The store’s blessing signified a prosperous start for the new branch. The traditional coin toss, led by Nonito Gonzales and Mayor Samsam Gullas, was a highlight of the ceremony. As guests eagerly gathered to collect the coins, the atmosphere was filled with excitement, symbolizing the abundance and success expected for Jollibee Talisay SRP. Another cherished tradition was the ceremonial Chickenjoy bite, where key guests gathered near the supersized bucket of Jollibee’s top-favorite Chickenjoy to take a bite together, signifying unity, prosperity, and the joy that Jollibee brings to every Filipino.

Jollibee’s Continued Expansion in Cebu

The opening of Jollibee Talisay SRP – Northbound marks a significant expansion for the brand, being the 77th Jollibee store in Cebu and the 357th in the Visayas-Mindanao region. It follows the success of Jollibee’s first two branches in Talisay City: Jollibee Gaisano Grand Fiesta Mall at Barangay Tabunok, which opened 25 years ago, and Jollibee Azienda Talisay at Barangay Lawaan 1, which has been serving customers for 12 years. The continued growth of the brand in Talisay City reflects the it’s commitment to bringing its signature Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, and other well-loved menu items closer to its loyal customers.

What to Expect at Jollibee Talisay SRP – Northbound

With its convenient location along the busy SRP route, the new store is expected to cater to residents, commuters, and tourists passing through the area. Customers can look forward to a modern dining experience, fast service, and the same great taste Jollibee is known for. Additionally, the store will operate 24/7 and feature a drive-thru, making it even more accessible for customers on the go.

As the store officially opens, Jollibee Talisay SRP—Northbound invites everyone to celebrate this special occasion with their loved ones over their favorite meals.

For more updates and promotions, customers can visit Jollibee’s official Facebook page and website.