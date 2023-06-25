Trust more, fear less

Boy: “Ah, I’m afraid we have met before?” Girl: “Ah, I’m not afraid!”

In today’s Gospel (Matthew 10:26-33), the Lord tells us: “Fear no one … do not be afraid of those who kill the body, but cannot kill the soul … do not be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”

Somebody once said that the verse “Be not afraid” occurs more than 365 times in the Bible, more than enough for every single day of the year, to remind us to face our fears with the Lord, and not to be crippled by our fears.

The biggest reason why we can face and conquer our fears is the presence of a loving Father who knows us, who assures us that He loves us, and who constantly tells us that He is with us always, and in all ways.

What are you afraid of? Who are you afraid of? BTS: believe, trust, surrender! Believe that you are loved by God no matter what. Trust that God hears you and He will help you, no matter how. Surrender to God who is in perfect control of everything and everyone.

Trust more, and fear less. “Trust the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.” (Proverbs 3:5) Those who rely on their own understanding will end up with a lot of questions, doubts, worries, and fears. Those who learn to rely on the Lord, and not so much on their own knowledge, resources, and connections end up with peace, assurance, and security.

Our greatest fear is the fear of death and dying. My journey with cancer has led me to the deep realization that with the Lord, we can face and conquer our fears, and even death itself because of the Resurrection.

“Kayo na po ang bahala sa akin, Lord!” (Take over, and take care of me, Lord!) This prayer, by the power of the Holy Spirit, sets us free and gives us amazing courage and strength to face whatever or whoever as we journey this life, even at the doorstep of eternity.

“Jesus I trust in you. Mama Mary, I love you!” This prayer has helped me a lot in my journey through life, especially in the darkest, most painful, and most difficult moments. Again, it is the presence of God that helps us to face and conquer our fears. Indeed, if God is for us, who can be against us? (Romans 8:31)

At 98 years old, Mrs. Lilian Magsino, matriarch of the Mary Mediatrix Hospital in Lipa, Batangas, is full of life and joy. What is her secret? She is a woman of prayer, so full of faith; a woman of love, so full of family; a woman of generosity, so full of friends. Humility, love, kindness, and generosity, make a person truly happy, unafraid, and free.

“The Spirit that God gives us is not a cowardly Spirit, but one that makes us strong, loving, and wise!” (2 Timothy 1:7) If we live in righteousness, and the Spirit is in our lives, we have nothing and no one to be afraid of. But if we live in sin and are slaves to the evil one, then we have many fears inside though we seem to be tough outside.

Let us not be afraid to acknowledge and proclaim God in our lives, nor be ashamed to do good, and to be righteous in our ways. Stand for God, and He will stand for you, and by you.

Mama Mary, Mother of Perpetual Help, like you, may we not be afraid, to say “YES” to God’s will and call. Mama Mary, teach us to trust more and fear less.

A moment with the Lord.Lord, with you, we can face all our tears and fears. Amen.

