Dengue cases in Lapu-Lapu City drop significantly

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Dengue cases in Lapu-Lapu City have sharply declined, Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office in Lapu-Lapu City confirmed this.

Realiza said that from January to June 10 this year, the city has only recorded 197 dengue cases, which is lower compared to the 1,007 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“Dako gyud siya ug pag-drop,” Realiza said while reading the data from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU)-7.

Realiza said that the significant drop in dengue cases was a result of their intensified clean-up drive activities and information dissemination campaign.

Despite this, Realiza reminds the public not to be complacent and still implement measures to prevent the rise of dengue cases in the city.

4S Strategy

Among these was the observance of the 4S or search and destroy mosquito breeding areas, seeking early consultation, securing self-protection measures, and supporting fogging/spraying in hotspot areas.

However, Realiza said that last year, the Department of Health (DOH) added another component of the 4S to battle dengue which is “stay hydrated all the time.”

“Ang ikalima ana kana ganing i-maintain nimo ang imong hydration. Kana ganing stay hydrated all the time,” she added.

Realiza urged Oponganons to always adopt these measures, especially with the frequent rain which allows mosquitoes to breed and dengue cases to possibly rise.

In its report at the end of last year, the Department of Health (DOH) said a total of 52 people have died of dengue fever in Central Visayas.

The number of persons who were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in the region also reached 8,293 from January to July 9. The number of dengue infections in the first half of this year was higher than the cases recorded in the entire 2021, which had a total of 942 cases with five deaths, the DOH said. /rcg

