Dengue cases in Central Visayas up by 287% with 31 deaths

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The increase in dengue cases is not only noted in Cebu City but also in the entire Central Visayas, data from local health officials showed.

The Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit here (RESU-7) reported that as of May 7, they had recorded 3,177 dengue cases of which 31 resulted in mortalities.

RESU-7 also noted a sharp rise in the number of dengue cases during the same period compared to those recorded in the previous year.

From January to May 7 in 2021, local health officials only registered a total of 820 dengue cases with four deaths, translating to a 287 percent increase.

Cebu City, the center of Central Visayas’ commercial and economic activities, recorded the highest number of dengue cases, at 708. The city also reported at least 11 deaths due to the mosquito-borne infection.

It is followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 444 cases and six deaths; Mandaue City with 214 cases and two deaths; Talisay City with 177 cases and two deaths; and Minglanilla town with 138 cases and two deaths.

Outside Cebu, the capital Tagbilaran City in Bohol and the towns of Talibon and Ubay also recorded dengue cases.

Based on the same RESU-7 report, Tagbilaran City registered 74 dengue cases while Talibon and Ubay have 71 and 28, respectively.

Canlaon City in Negros Oriental also recorded 29 dengue cases as of May 7.

Dengue viruses are transmitted through mosquito bites.

A human can get infected with dengue through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquito, according to the United States’ Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has earlier projected that dengue cases in the region will be on the rise this year.

In turn, they reminded the public to regularly clean their surroundings and eliminate any possible breeding sites for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

These included getting rid of stagnant water, and removing any containers that may be filled with it. /rcg

