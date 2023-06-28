Larry Gadon disbarred by SC for profane remarks

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) unanimously voted to disbar anti-poverty czar Larry Gadon following profane remarks made against female veteran reporter Raissa Robles.

“By a unanimous vote of 15-0, the Supreme Court En Banc resolved to disbar Atty. Lorenzo ‘Larry’ Gadon for his viral clip where he repeatedly cursed and uttered profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles,” said the SC Public Information Office on Wednesday.

The SC said that it found the clip to be “indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.”

The highest court of the land also emphasized that there is no room for sexism or misogyny in practicing law.

“The privilege to practice law is bestowed only upon individuals who are competent intellectually, academically and, equally important, morally. There is no room in this noble profession for misogyny and sexism. The Court will never tolerate abuse, in whatever form, especially when perpetrated by an officer of the court,” the SC said.

According to the SC, Gadon violated Canon II on Propriety, of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, which states that the lawyer must always “act with propriety and maintain the appearance of propriety in personal and professional dealings, observe honesty, respect and courtesy, and uphold the dignity of the legal profession consistent with the highest standards of ethical behavior.”

Gadon failed to realize that lawyers must avoid scandalous behavior, said the SC.

The SC also said that Gadon has six more administrative cases filed against him at the Office of the Bar Confidant, and four cases at the Commission on Bar Discipline of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

“Although these cases have yet to be decided, the volume of administrative complaints filed against Atty. Gadon indubitably speaks of his character,” said the SC.

Gadon was also cited in contempt for his baseless allegations of bias against Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.

This followed Gadon’s new appointment as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation last Monday, which was met with criticisms from different groups following his long history of profane remarks.

Victims of Gadon’s tirades typically included critics of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Gadon had already been previously suspended by the SC due to the same remarks against Robles. On top of his disbarment, Gadon still faces cyberlibel and safe spaces cases.

This is a developing story.

