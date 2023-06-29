2023 World’s Ugliest Dog is Chinese Crested canine ‘Scooter’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese Crested dog won in the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in California.

The event took place on Friday, June 23, at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, USA.

Scooter is owned by Linda Elmquist from Tucson, Arizona.

Elmquist said that she is overjoyed and proud of Scooter for being crowned the winner as the World’s Ugliest Dog.

“Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination. He has become an inspiration to countless people around the world,” she added.

About Scooter

According to Sonoma-Marin Fair’s official site, seven years ago, a breeder of Chinese Cresteds brought Scooter to animal control facility in Tucson, Arizona ‘for euthanasia.’

The canine was born with ‘two deformed hind legs,’ which made it difficult for him to walk.

Fortunately, a volunteer from Saving Animals from Euthanasia was there, and saw Scooter.

From there, he was rescued, and was given the chance to have a ‘fairly normal life’ with the support of his two front legs and his cart.

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest is an annual competition that celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.

It also advocates people to adore all animals and consider adopting, where many of the contestants were rescued from shelters and puppy mills.

Moreover, the contest “is not about making fun of ‘ugly’ dogs, but having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are really beautiful,” according to Sonoma-Marin Fair’s online portal.

‘All dogs are beautiful’

With this recognition, some netizens however do not approve with the title as they say “all dogs are beautiful.”

In a Facebook post published by CDN Digital on June 28, 2023, netizens expressed their disapproval with the title.

As of writing, the post garnered over 120,000 reactions and over 25,000 shares.

The most common comment written in their protest is “ALL DOGS ARE BEAUTIFUL” while some of them are confused with the title given to the dog.

“Please be kind to them! All they want is love, they can give it back to you, PLEASE!” said Ashiera Kristine Matanos Defeo in the comment section.

